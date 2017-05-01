Two men stabbed during altercation, Valdosta police investigating

VALDOSTA – On April 30, 2017 at approximately 12:56 a.m., Valdosta police officers responded out to the 800 block of W Mary Street in reference to a subject who had been stabbed.

Patrol officers arrived on scene and observed one subject lying in the parking lot of a local apartment complex suffering from stab wound to the torso.

A second subject was located inside a nearby apartment that had also been stabbing in the torso. First aid was provided to both until the arrival of Emergency Medical Services.

Valdosta Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Crime Laboratory responded to assist in the investigation.

Detectives were able to determine that one of the subjects that had been stabbed had come over to an apartment and started an altercation. During the altercation he pulled out a knife and stabbed a 26 year old male that was at the apartment. The victim’s sister then got into an altercation with the suspect, resulting in him being stabbed.

All injured parties are listed in stable condition.

This case is still actively being investigated. As soon as more details become available, an update will be released. “We have identified offenders in this case and charges are being filed. However, until arrests are made, the offenders’ information is being withheld,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.