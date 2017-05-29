Three Goals in 10 Minutes; Atlanta United Overpowers New York City FC

ATLANTA — Behind three first-half goals over the stretch of 10 minutes, Atlanta United defeated New York City FC 3-1 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sunday night. In front of another sold-out crowd of 44,901 fans, Miguel Almiron notched a brace and Tito Villalba added the third as Atlanta won its second-straight match. With three more goals, Atlanta now leads MLS with 27.

“We knew we had to change things because when we went there we kind of lost our way — how we wanted to play,” midfielder Julian Gressel said. “Today, it was very important that we stuck to the way that we wanted to play and we watched a lot of video of that game. We knew what we had to do today to come out and be on top of the to win the game. I think we did a very good job of executing that game plan.”

In the 16th minute, Atlanta struck first again, making it the 10th time in 12 matches that the expansion club has done so this season. Almiron found open space near the penalty spot and was able to take a touch from Gressel’s pass before blasting it past NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Villalba was also credited for an assist on the play, his fourth of the season.

Just three minutes later, Villalba doubled the lead for Atlanta, curling one in from the left corner of the box. The play started with Asad dribbling through the NYCFC defense before perfectly threading a through ball to play the Argentine forward in on goal.

Just four minutes after that, Atlanta took a 3-0 lead with Almiron picking up his second goal of the night. Gressel outmuscled an NYCFC defender in the 23rd minute and centered a ball for Almiron, who one-touched it into an empty net.

NYCFC added a goal in the 71st minute from Jack Harrison. Defender Ben Sweat sent a searching cross over the top of the Atlanta defense that fell perfectly to Harrison’s feet who was able to score.

Atlanta United returns to action on Saturday, June 3 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. from BC Place and will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast.