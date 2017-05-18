Thomasville High School senior killed in crash on eve of graduation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – A car crash rocks Thomasville High School. A senior is killed just one day before graduation.

Nineteen-year-old Travis Island’s seat was empty in school Thursday. “It was going to already be empty because he was graduating. But, just the simple fact that it’s empty and he’s gone for good. That’s the hurtful part about it.” Kiara Mickens said.

Mickens didn’t believe it when she first heard Island was dead. “It didn’t hit me until they got it on the announcement in second period. I had second period with him. They said it over the announcement and I just couldn’t do anything but ball up and cry.”

His close friend, Zaccheus Moton, says Island had just texted him asking, “What you doing?” Moton said, “That was right before he got in the car accident.”

The Georgia State Patrol says Island was driving north on State Road 35 when he fell asleep at the wheel around 2:20 Thursday morning. Troopers say Island woke up and snatched the steering wheel. The car ran off the road rolled over and hit a tree.

Moton said, “He was a loving individual. He had a good heart. If I needed something, he was there to give it. He never said no to me.”

Island was scheduled to graduate Friday night at 8.

Ronald Mickens, one of Island’s friends, said, “He always had a smile on his face. He was a good individual. He will truly be missed. I just feel so sorry that he didn’t make it to graduation.”

“He’s in a better place now. That’s how I’m looking at it. Positive vibes only.” Said, Moton.

Troopers say the passenger in the car was not seriously hurt.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)