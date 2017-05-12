The Values-Culture-Brand-Profit Connection

Let’s start with values. We all have them, though most of us do a terrible job of writing them down and following them. Take a moment to think of people you know and admire. What is it that draws you to them? For me, I love being around people that stand for something. Finding people that stand for something, that are passionate about something is increasingly rare. Finding people that are passionately against something is very easy and very different. Do you want to attract people to you and your business? Be for something, not against everything.

Now think of companies you admire. Some of my favorites are Chick-fil-a, Zappos, and Southwest Airlines. Why? Because they stand for something. All three of these corporations stand for outstanding customer service along with some other values dear to my heart like fun!

Core values are guiding principles that never change. They are enduring, passionate and distinctive core beliefs that drive your behavior and the behavior of your entire team. Now, let’s work on establishing the core values of your organization.

Here are 2 questions to ask yourself and your leadership team to find the core values of your organization. You can do this as a group, individually or as part of a weekend strategy session. If you already have adopted corporate core values, use this exercise to determine if those values are still valid.

What are the core values that you hold yourself accountable to? What are the core values or attributes of your ideal employee?

Have each leader reduce their list to 5 or 6 core values. Each core value must be more than a word. Use phrases or stories to show what they really mean.