The Average American Will Spend One-Third of Their Summer Staring at Screens

| May 24, 2017 | 0 Comments

You may have a vacation planned for this summer, maybe some barbecues and parties, and trips to the beach.  But mostly, you’re going to be staring at your phone.

According to a new survey by Groupon, the average American says they’ll spend about six hours a day this summer using their phone, tablet, computer, or TV.

That adds up to 35 entire days this June, July, and August staring at screens . . . or more than one-third of the summer.

(Daily Mail)

