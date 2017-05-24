The Average American Will Spend One-Third of Their Summer Staring at Screens
You may have a vacation planned for this summer, maybe some barbecues and parties, and trips to the beach. But mostly, you’re going to be staring at your phone.
According to a new survey by Groupon, the average American says they’ll spend about six hours a day this summer using their phone, tablet, computer, or TV.
That adds up to 35 entire days this June, July, and August staring at screens . . . or more than one-third of the summer.