Take Mom on a date to VLPRA’s Mother-Son Ball

VALDOSTA – Treat your mom like a queen this Mother’s Day by taking her to VLPRA’s Fourth Annual Mother-Son Ball at the Mildred Hunter Community Center (MHCC).

The dance is Friday, May 12th, 2017 at 509 South Fry Street from 7:00PM to 9:00 PM. The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 10th.

There will be light refreshments available and a photographer on staff to capture your special moment at the prom-style event. Mothers and sons of all ages are welcome; you are never too young or too old to dance with your mother. Space is extremely limited and tickets are only $15.00 per couple. Participants can purchase add-on tickets for additional family members at $7.00 per person.

Tickets are available online at www.vlpra.com, at the Forrest Street Administration Building, or at the Mildred Hunter Community Center. For more information, contact the Mildred Hunter Community Center at 229-259-5407.

Who: Mothers and Sons of any age

When: Friday, May 12th, 2017

Where: Mildred Hunter Community Center, 509 South Fry Street in Valdosta

Price: $15.00 per couple// $7 each for additional tickets

Release from VLPRA