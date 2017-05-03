“Super Cruise-In” set for Saturday

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Classic Car Club of Valdosta will be hosting the 11th Annual “Super Cruise-In” Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 Points Shopping Center at 3200 N. Ashley Street.

The cruise-in is open to any individual with an antique, classic or special interest car, truck, tractor, military vehicle, dune buggy, mud bogging vehicles, rat rods or motorcycles .There is no entry fee for the vehicles.

There will be a drawing for door prizes for the drivers.

Drivers and spectators may purchase tickets for a 50/50 drawing.

Over 100+ vehicles are expected for this event coming from Macon, Warner Robbins, Americus, Cordele, Tifton, Albany, Bainbridge, Cairo, Thomasville, Waycross, Valdosta, Tallahassee, Moultrie, Monticello and Live Oak. Vehicles of every description will be on display during this event.

All your favorite “Oldies-Goldie’s” from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s will be playing throughout the day with DJ Dan Bremer’s “Music Machine”.

This 11th Annual “Super Cruise-In” is a family event free and open to the public. It’s an event for car enthusiast throughout South Georgia and North Florida to come together and display their vehicles for the public to view.