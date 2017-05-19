Successful Off-season Pays Dividends for VSU Cross Country

VALDOSTA – The offseason schedule for the Valdosta State cross country program has been an active one, as both the men and women used the spring months in an effort to become more competitive for the official fall schedule of 2017.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Todd Smoot , the spring training schedule was spent in an effort to improve on speed, core strength, and maturity. In order to accomplish the desired goals set in place by the team, the Blazers and Lady Blazers met to train together four days out of each week at 6:00 a.m. Time outside of the set schedule was used for strength and conditioning, along with additional individual training.

Organized track meets also played a large role in progression throughout the spring, as the teams competed in five meets at the University of Tampa, Emory, Embry-Riddle, the University of North Florida, and the University of South Florida.

Each of Valdosta State’s female runners posted at least one personal record during the spring, and some recorded as many as three. Meanwhile, the men’s team saw five out of seven earn at least one personal record, and two ran for two or more.

Full results from the work of the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams during their spring training can be found below.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

800m – NEW SCHOOL RECORD set by Tyra Holloway – 2:27.22, breaking the record set in 2016 by Jacinda Miller of 2:29.72

top 16 all-time marks were run in ’16 or ’17

top 5 all-time marks are under 2:30.00

Catherine Kuras owns 7 of the top 20 times

owns 7 of the top 20 times Jacinda Miller owns 6 of the top 20 times

owns 6 of the top 20 times Jamie Ford set a PR of 2:37.69, breaking the PR set in 2016 of 3:06.27

set a PR of 2:37.69, breaking the PR set in 2016 of 3:06.27 Catherine Kuras set a PR – 2:29.41, breaking the PR set in 2016 of 2:29.86 – owns 3rd fastest time in school history

set a PR – 2:29.41, breaking the PR set in 2016 of 2:29.86 – owns 3rd fastest time in school history Jacinda Miller set a collegiate best of 2:27.58, breaking her previous CB of 2:29.72 set in 2016 – owns 2nd fastest time in school history

1500m – NEW SCHOOL RECORD – Tyra Holloway – 4:59.58, breaking the record set in 2016 by Tyra Holloway of 5:08.00

All 6 ladies set PR’s in the 1500m during 2017

Top 11 all-time marks were run in ’16 or ’17

Top 10 all-times marks are under 5:20.00

Jamie Ford set a PR – 5:17.86, breaking her PR set in 2016 of 5:30.03

set a PR – 5:17.86, breaking her PR set in 2016 of 5:30.03 Catherine Kuras set a PR – 5:30.06, breaking her PR of 2016 of 5:32.22

set a PR – 5:30.06, breaking her PR of 2016 of 5:32.22 Meghan McShea set a PR – 5:00.02, breaking her PR of 2016 of 5:13.54 – McShea currently owns 2nd fastest time in school history

set a PR – 5:00.02, breaking her PR of 2016 of 5:13.54 – McShea currently owns 2nd fastest time in school history Jacinda Miller set a PR – 5:08.82, breaking her previous PR set in 2013 of 5:09.49 – beating her CB of 2016 of 5:23.13

set a PR – 5:08.82, breaking her previous PR set in 2013 of 5:09.49 – beating her CB of 2016 of 5:23.13 Laney Tomberlin set a PR – 5:39.10, breaking her previous PR set in 2014 of 5:47.94

5000m – NEW SCHOOL RECORD – Meghan McShea – 18:07.38, breaking the previous record set in 2017 by Tyra Holloway of 18:58.29

top 10 all-time marks are under 20:00.00

top 7 all-time marks were set in 2017 alone

Tyra Holloway owns 3 of the top 10 times

owns 3 of the top 10 times Meghan McShea owns 6 of the top 10 times

owns 6 of the top 10 times Tyra Holloway set a PR of 18:12.90, breaking her previous record set earlier in 2017 of 18:58.29 – owns 2nd fastest time in school history

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

800m – School record – Chris Rice – 1:57.81 – set in 2010

top 20 all-time marks are under 2:06.00

top 10 times are under 2:03.00

Jaison Morning owns 5 of the top 10 all-time marks and owns 2nd fastest in school history with a PR 1:59.77

1500m – School record – Gary Slayton – 3:54.0 – set in 1976

top 5 all-time marks are under 4:06.00

top 10 all-time marks are under 4:07.32

top 15 all-time marks are under 4:10.50

top 20 all-time marks are under 4:13.02

Andrew Elam set a PR with his 4:25.92

set a PR with his 4:25.92 Caleb Griffin set a PR of 4:16.94, beating his previous best set in 2016 of 4:34.90

set a PR of 4:16.94, beating his previous best set in 2016 of 4:34.90 Max Steele set a PR of 4:24.02, beating his previous best by over 60 seconds

5000m – School record – Gary Slayton – 15:16.0 – set in 1976

top 20 all-time marks are under 16:03.66

top 17 all-time marks are under 16:00.00

top 10 all-time marks are under 15:47.00

top 5 all-time marks are under 15:37.00

Gavin Childers set a PR of 15:36.21

set a PR of 15:36.21 Jaison Morning set a PR of 15:42.61

set a PR of 15:42.61 Max Steele set a PR of 16:32.70