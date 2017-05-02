Southwest Georgia Army Ranger dies in Iraq

An Army Ranger from Clay County died while serving his country in Iraq over the weekend.

According to Southwest Georgia Academy, 1st Lieutenant Weston Lee, 25, was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Statement from the 82nd Airborne Division:

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the death of 1LT Weston Lee, a platoon leader in Red Falcons, 1-325 Infantry in 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division.

1LT Lee was killed in Iraq when an IED detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

“1LT Wes Lee was an extraordinary young man and officer. He was exactly the type of leader that our Paratroopers deserve,” said Col. Pat Work, Falcon 6, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team. “Our sincere condolences and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

1st. Lt. Lee’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Ranger Tab, the Parachutist Badge, and the Army Service Ribbon. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, and the Meritorious Service Medal.

1LT Weston Lee and his Family will forever remain a part of America’s Guard of Honor. He will never be forgotten. We now turn our full attention to his Family in their mourning.