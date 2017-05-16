South Georgia food bank collects over 250,000 pounds of donated food

LOWNDES CO. – Over the weekend, the Second Harvest Food Bank collected nearly 270,000 pounds of donated food.

It will help feed food insecure families in Southwest Georgia.

Last week, mail carriers collected bags stuffed of food from mailboxes in 30 counties.

The bags were part of the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

The food bank is now sorting out the items.

They say it comes just in time for Summer, when kids are without school breakfast and lunch.

“Budgets that are already stretched thin have to stretch that much further, so we’ll make sure these families use some of this food that we’ve gotten to bolster the nutrition in their homes,” says Eliza McCall, with Second Harvest of South Georgia.

She says around 60,000 kids suffer food insecurities in the area, which is the highest in the state.

This year, the food drive hit it’s highest record for donations.

They say it’s equivalent to about 175,000 meals.

