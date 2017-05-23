South Ga. businesses celebrate 20 years of ‘Drugs Don’t Work’ program

VALDOSTA – Monday morning, South Georgia businesses celebrated 20 years of ‘Drugs Don’t Work.’

The program promotes a drug-free workplace.

It encourages drug testing and educates employees to say no.

Eleven different local chambers have adopted the program.

It all started in Valdosta with a grant from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, during Ashley Paulk’s earlier terms as Sheriff.

“You look at the savings of people being injured or losing a good employee to the drug scene,” says Sheriff Paulk, a DDW founder. “There’s just a vast majority of other benefits to it, so I think it will continue to grow.”

The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber says it saves companies money on their annual workers comp premiums.

They say it’s made a $3 million difference for over 200 businesses in the last 20 years.

