Angela Ward, Host of Smart Business Talk highlights Lowndes County Small Business Owners Ethan Abbott of Art by Ethan Abbott, Joe Clark, owner of Joe Clark Realty/J.L Clark Construction and Fallon Harris, owner of Baby Love Daycare and Learning Center.

Smart Business Talk with Angela Ward: Featuring Lowndes County Small Business Owners Share :

: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

StumbleUpon

Google+ Link: ×