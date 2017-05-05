SGMC Rehab first in Georgia to offer Kickstart device

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Program is the first in Georgia to offer patients Kickstart, an easy-to-use neurorehabilitation device designed to accelerate walking recovery and functional improvements following a stroke, spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions.

Supported by a wearable structure that provides stability, Kickstart’s core technology is a patented, bio-inspired Exotendon™ that works like an artificial tendon to assist proper leg advancement and amplify the user’s ability to walk. According to Rehabilitation Medical Director Natalya V. Bulaeva, MD, PhP, “This device literally gives patients a ‘kickstart.’ It’s exotendon technology facilitates efficient, proper walking motions, making patients feel safer and maximizing therapy endurance.”

Bulaeva says patients have better improvement and can continue using it at home if necessary to promote continued recovery to walking. “It’s light weight and less burdensome than other devices,” says Buleva. “Our goal is for users to graduate from Kickstart to become independent.”

Results from a study of patients who had reached a plateau in their walking recovery prior to starting Kickstart suggest the device improves mobility for people with chronic impairments due to neurological injuries. “The availability of this advanced technology in our facility is wonderful news,” says Bulaeva. At this time, Kickstart is only available at 25 hospitals in America.

For more information, visit sgmc.org or cadencebiomedical.com.