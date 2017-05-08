SGMC Foundation Awards Wallace with Jay Shaw Scholarship

Lanier High School Senior Caitlyn Wallace was the second recipient of the annual Jay Shaw Scholarship, awarded by South Georgia Medical Center’s Foundation. Wallace will be attending Valdosta State University in the Fall to pursue a career in nursing.

The scholarship was created last year as a memorial to honor the late State Representative Jay Shaw for his dedication and commitment to quality local health care. Shaw used his position in the Georgia Legislature to advocate for health care and in particular, hospitals in South Georgia. Donations from friends, colleagues and family from all over the state of Georgia, as well as Lakeland residents, made the award possible.

Wallace says her personal experience with various medical professionals over the years influenced her to be a better person, instilling in her a desire to help others. “I want to make an impact on the lives around me,” said Wallace. Wallace plans to become a doctor and open her own practice one day.

A committee of SGMC Foundation Trustees, including Lakeland residents Ben Copeland, Bob Roquemore, and Suzanne Mathis, along with other members of the Lanier County community, oversee the funds.

Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Vickers stated, “It is our mission to offer financial assistance to Lanier County students seeking a profession in health care who want to return to Lakeland or South Georgia to work. This is a wonderful way to leave a legacy, as well as advocate health as a career path in today’s society.”

Annual applications for scholarship consideration are available by contacting the guidance counselor at Lanier County High School or the SGMC Foundation office at 229.433.1071.

Photo: SGMC Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Vickers presents Lanier High Senior Caitlyn Wallace with the 2017 Jay Shaw Scholarship Award.

Release from South Georgia Medical Center