Service League Sponsors Family Room at SGMC

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Foundation thanked the Valdosta Junior Service League Wednesday at a recognition event for their sponsorship of a patient family room for women and children services.



Members of the Valdosta Junior Service League gather in the new patient family room at SGMC.

Thanks to the generosity of VJSL, this special family room on the labor and delivery floor will offer families a private space to spend quiet time together during sensitive labor and delivery situations.

“The room was inspired by service league member Meshea Hardeman,” said Alyssa Pate, Service League President, 2016. “Most of our members are mothers and this was a great opportunity to partner with our local health system to support other mothers in our community.”

The league’s generous donation supported the design of the room, which features special artwork.

VJSL’s partnership with SGMC dates back to 1980’s, where members volunteered at the Coffee Corner, now known as the All Spice Café. The league has donated more than $73,000 to the Foundation over the years.



The Valdosta Junior Service League presented the SGMC Foundation with $25,000 last week which supported the development of a special patient family room for women and children services at SGMC.

“We are thankful that our local women’s civic group has placed an importance on local healthcare,” said Johnny Ball, Assistant Administrator for Communications and Pubilc Affairs at SGMC. “Although this donation directly benefits women and children services, philanthropic gifts essentially benefit the entire organization as it allows financial opportunities to be utilized in other areas.”

For more information on the VJSL visit vjsl.org. For more information on SGMC visit sgmc.org.