School bus driver arrested after crash injures more than 20 students

BROOKS CO. – A Brooks County bus driver is facing several charges, including cruelty to children in the second degree.

Georgia State Patrol says Brian Elliott lost control of his school bus and veered off of Cooper Road, Wednesday morning.

“These people don’t know. We know him, and that’s the bottom line,” says Lynn Elliott, Brian’s mother.

She says she never saw this day coming.

“Never in a million years would I have ever thought that I would be at the jail getting Brian Elliott out because he is that clean cut,” says Elliott.

Troopers say several students were injured, but Elliott continued to make six more stops, before finishing his route to North Brooks Elementary.

“I think we all handle school buses a little personal because these are our children riding these buses,” says Corey Miller, the responding trooper.

Marks are still visible where the school bus ran off of Cooper Road, hit a culvert, crossed the roadway, and into a neighbor’s front yard.

“I just praise god that he’s okay and that the kids are okay. He loves those kids,” says Elliott.

GSP says more than 20 kids suffered minor injuries, such as a busted lip and bloody nose.

They also say Elliott admitted to seeing several injuries, but still did not stop to report the accident.

“The fact that he ran off the road does not make him a bad guy. He did not do anything intentional, but the fact that he did leave the scene and didn’t report it, that is the part that concerns us,” says Miller.

GSP is currently reviewing surveillance video taken from the bus.

Brooks County school officials tell GSP that Elliot has a clean record.

