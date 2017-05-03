Ryan Duke arraignment scheduled for Thursday

IRWIN CO. – Ryan Alexander Duke, 33, is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment Thursday morning at the Irwin County Courthouse.

Duke has been charged with the murder of Tara Grinstead, a teacher and former beauty queen who went missing 11 years ago.

The hearing will be Duke’s opportunity to enter a plea, but his attorney reportedly could waive the proceeding.

Duke has been indicted on five counts: malice murder, felony murder, burglary, aggravated assault and concealing a death.

