Reward increased for information leading to missing man

FARGO, Ga. – A reward for information that leads to finding Jacob “Jake” Dewitt Conner has been increased to $15,000.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate Conner’s disappearance which occurred on February 1, 2017. Conner was last seen around Score Bridge Road and Plumb Bush Road near Fargo, Georgia.

Public safety personnel and civilians have conducted multiple searches of the area on land, by air, and in water.

Anyone with information concerning Conner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clinch County Sheriff’s office at 912/487-5316, 912/487-3250, or the GBI Douglas office at 912/389-4103. Information may also be submitted on-line at https://gbi.georgia.gov/webform/submit-tips-online.