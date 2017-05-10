Registration now open for Hospice of South Georgia Workshops

VALDOSTA – Hospice of South Georgia is celebrating its 30th anniversary with two full days of workshops this fall.

Join us in September as we explore current research and perspectives in grief, and in October we will discuss Medical Ethics at the end of life.

Continuing Education Units are given for both workshops, and Early Bird registration is now available.

To register, visit Hospice of South Georgia online, or call 229-433-7006 for more information.