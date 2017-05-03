Regal Marine celebrate Boat of the Year recognition

VALDOSTA – On Tuesday, Regal Marine in Valdosta celebrated being named Boating Magazine’s 2016 Boat of the Year for the Regal 29 OBX outboard-powered bowrider.

Leadership from Regal recognized their employees with a lunch and trophy presentation. The Regal 29 OBX was made in Valdosta.

Representatives from the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, Wiregrass Technical College and CJB Industries were on hand to celebrate Regal’s accomplishment.

Release from Boating magazine:

The Regal 29 OBX outboard-powered bowrider is Boating magazine’s 2016 Boat of the Year, besting more than 100 2016-model-year boats and four finalists for the prize, and

Boating’s Tech Team, a group of experts with a combined 75 years of boat-testing experience, tested 137 boats throughout the year on criteria including innovation, technology, safety, performance and style to determine the overall winner of the industry’s most prestigious annual award. Boating’s “Certified Boat Tests” represent the gold standard in boat reviews and are valued by industry professionals as well as consumers seeking to buy a new boat.

The Regal 29 OBX is the only bowrider of its size with twin outboard power. It offers a smooth, spacious, luxurious experience with high-tech amenities like the single Garmin touchscreen display for controlling navigation, depth, engine function and even the Fusion-powered stereo system—a first for the industry.

In Boating’s long-time boat test editor Randy Vance’s review of the 29 OBX, he observed that the boat “restores the promise of smooth-running, reliable power” and noted the helm’s “BMW-like firmness with a Cadillac touch of soothing comfort.”

“Regal’s 29 OBX harnesses the efficiency and ease-of-ownership of outboard power, combined with a successful stepped hull design,” said Kevin Falvey, editor-in-chief of Boating. “It will launch a new era in the bowrider category.”

For the first time, Boating is also sharing details on four other boats that most-impressed its team of editor judges. The finalists for Boat of the Year were Beneteau Swift Trawler 30, Carbon Marine Paragon Super Sport 28, Monterey 378 SE and Pursuit S 408.

According to the editors, each of these is a unique, superior vessel that stands above other boats in its respective category and should be considered by boaters when researching their next purchase.

Boating editors test and analyze more boats than any other organization in the industry. Boat of the Year candidates must comply with all American Boat and Yacht Council standards, fulfill the mission of the builder, and advance the art of boatbuilding and the sport of boating.

The full story can be found in the January issue of Boating, available on newsstands and the iPad today.