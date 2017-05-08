Quiche, cashew butter and more on Georgia food recall list

This is a summary of new or updated/expanded food recalls impacting Georgia. For specific product identifiers (lot codes, expiration dates, etc.) and additional recall info, please click the links, which will redirect you to the official recall notice.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc., Ready-to-Eat fully-cooked quiche products that were not presented for re-inspection upon entry to the U.S., leaving the possibility of adverse health consequence. Products were shipped nationwide and include 24-oz. individually-packaged plastic clam-shell containers of frozen “Schneiders Lorraine Ham & Cheese Quiche” (pkg code “62000 8096 9”) and “H.E.B. Chef Prepared Foods Ham & Cheese Quiche” (pkg code “41220 63400 9”).

NOW Health Group, Inc. Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Roasted Cashew Butter (product code E0540, Lot# 2125155) and Ginger Wasabi Cashew Butter (product code E0541, Lot# 2124118) because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A limited quantity of Nutty Infusions were distributed online and in retail stores nationwide.

LORDS ORGANICS Ginger Powder Product from AGF Organic Veda (Batch No: A324DGRP, MFD: AUG 2015, Best Before: July 2017) in 16-oz clear jars with a red lid, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, distributed via amazon.com online sales.

Phoenix Food, LLC Dip Trio Mixes due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning packet due to a supplier’s recall of jalapeno powder; the Dip Trio Mix contains a dry mix packaged in a plastic barrier bag labeled “Jalapeno Bacon” (lot codes: K110420161, K111220161 & K111120161). Product was distributed nationwide under the Homemade Gourmet Brand through distributors and on-line sales.