Putting a Red Velvet Rope Around Your Bus

By Curt Fowler | Fowler & Company

If you are like me, it has been a very long time since you have stood in front of an establishment waiting in line to get past a red velvet rope. These days, if I see a red velvet rope out front I know it is not my kind of place!

Today, I want to tell you why you must have a “red velvet rope” policy at your business.

What is a red velvet rope supposed to do at a club? The rope (and the bouncers behind it) are supposed to keep the people who don’t “fit in” on the street. That is exactly what the red velvet rope policy at your organization must do – keep people out that don’t fit your values.

Trust me – keeping the wrong people off your bus is a whole lot easier than removing them once you’ve let them in. We’ll cover “bus cleaning” in next week’s post.

Why all the “bus” talk? Getting the right people on the bus is a phrase from Jim Collin’s book, “Good to Great.” In that book, Jim makes the great point that one of the first things you’ve got to do to take a company from good to great is to get the right people on your organizational bus. I couldn’t agree more.

We’ve discussed the importance of values in a previous post. One of the hardest parts of living out your organizational values is learning how to hire for values. Most of us have gotten good at hiring for skill sets and past successes and that is still necessary, but to have a healthy organization you must be willing to fire your best performer if they don’t follow the values of your organization. Keeping a fantastic performer at the expense of your culture is a terrible trade off. Do not do it!

How do you hire for values and skills? There is no perfect answer, but the following six steps will help you get started on a process that works for your organization.

Below are 6 steps that you must have in your hiring process if you want to get the right people on your bus and keep the wrong people off:

Have a Pipeline – You need people lined up at your door to work for you. Always be hiring, even if you can’t always hire, always interview. You never know when someone amazing will walk through your door. If that amazing person shows up, find them a spot on your team.

Your current “A” players are your best resource for finding more “A” players. Make sure your A-players are happy and telling their friends about the fantastic place they work at!

Know What You Want – Sounds kind of dumb to state, but know what skillsets and experiences are needed to excel at the position you are hiring for. You should already know your core values. The right hire must fit the values and have the skills. For more on defining your core values, go here.

Know Your Questions – Structure your interviews with specific questions for values and skills. If you don’t have a structured process, hiring dissolves into a personality contest. You’ll have unstructured time to “get to know” your candidates later but make sure each of your interviewers works through the stated questions. They will need to compare the answers they received later.

Take Your Time – Hiring is the most important aspect of your job as a leader. Trust me. Once you’ve cleaned up enough messes from bad hires, you will stop underinvesting in your interview process. This investment includes an in person debrief by everyone involved in the hiring process at the end of the day.