Public Works Crew Honored as May 2017 Employees of the Month

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mayor Pro Tem Alvin Payton Jr. and Public Works Director Richard Hardy honored Crew Leader Robert Hamilton, Crew Leader Harry Bowdren and Maintenance Worker C.W. Shaw as the May 2017 Employees of the Month at the May 11 City Council meeting. Hamilton, Bowdren and Shaw received a framed certificate and a check for $200, and their names appear on a plaque displayed in City Hall.

Hamilton and Bowdren are responsible for supervising and participating in the work of grounds maintenance and refuse collection. Shaw is responsible for the collection of refuse, recyclables, yard waste and other materials along his city routes.

In March 2017 while working the sanitation route on Azalea Drive, Hamilton, Bowdren and Shaw heard a man crying for help. They quickly discovered a 93-year-old man who had fallen and injured his head. Immediately, they called 911 and worked together to help the man maintain consciousness until the ambulance arrived. The injured man was admitted to South Georgia Medical Center where he remained for several days until he recovered. Soon after, family members of the elderly man reached out to the three city employees to show their appreciation for the collective actions of the men and for their quick aid in a time of need.

The City of Valdosta applauds Hamilton, Bowdren and Shaw for their compassionate and rapid response in helping a citizen in need and for being named the May 2017 Employees of the Month.

In Photo: Crewleader Robert Hamilton, Maintenance Worker C. W. Shaw, Mayor Pro Tem Alvin Payton Jr., Crewleader Harry Bowdren, and Public Works Director Richard Hardy.

Release from the City of Valdosta