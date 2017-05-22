Pre Med Student Completes Cardiovascular Internship at SGMC

VALDOSTA – Gregory R. Noe, a pre medical student at Colorado State University, recently completed South Georgia Medical Center’s Cardiovascular Internship Program. Through this mini-internship Noe was given the unique opportunity to shadow and observe SGMC’s Cardiovascular Team first hand at the Dasher Heart Center.

Noe began the program by completing the Principle of Aseptic Technique and Sterile Scrub class which allowed him to scrub in and watch actual live cases. Noe experienced cardiovascular nursing first-hand, interacting with SGMC’s knowledgeable and skilled multidisciplinary team.

For more information on the heart program at SGMC visit sgmc.org/heart.