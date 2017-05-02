Pine Grove becomes first STEM certified middle school in South Georgia

VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Middle School (PGM) is the first middle school in South Georgia and the 9th middle school in Georgia to earn the Georgia Department of Education’s (GaDOE) STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Program certification.

The Georgia Department of Education is dedicated to preparing students for 21st Century workplace careers by providing high quality educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. In Georgia, STEM education is defined as an integrated curriculum (as opposed to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics taught in isolation) that is driven by problem solving, discovery, exploratory project/problem-based learning, and student-centered development of ideas and solutions. The Department of Education members visited PGM on Monday, May 1, 2017.

The state has a very rigorous certification process, and the administration, staff, and students have been working to meet the Department of Education’s STEM certification criteria for the past four years. The GaDOE team reviewed evidence of the quality of the school’s STEM program by sitting in on student presentations, conducting classroom observations, interviewing school administrators, faculty, parents, students, and community partners in education to verify the school’s commitment to connecting STEM experiences in the classroom to the local community and world at large.

On behalf of the administrators, Mrs. Ivy Smith and Mr. Sam Clemons, Jr., and Dr. Monica Dyess, the STEM coordinator, PGM would like to thank the twelve student presenters, the 15 STEM teachers and their classes, and the central office staff for their support on this historic day. The representatives from the GaDOE along with Governor Deal will return at a later date for an award ceremony where PGM will be presented with the state’s STEM banner.

Release from Lowndes County Schools