No. 5 VSU Men’s Tennis Falls to No. 2 Barry 5-1 in NCAA South Region Finals
Valdosta State aimed to get on track with doubles competition, but Barry remained consistent. Alex Holm and Eden Peleg put up a good fight, but ultimately fell 5-8 against No. 2 Ahmed Triki and Pierre Montrieul. Jordi Mas and Fernando Rivas displayed tremendous efforts against No. 25 Carlos Gomez and Vivien Versier, but were finally defeated 8-9 in the No. 2 spot. Leo Blay and Xavier Pineda teamed up as they worked together to defeat Nico Dreer and Fernando Tous in an 8-5 victory at No. 3.
For the Blazers, No. 40 Mas fought hard against opponent, Montrieul, but eventually fell short with a 2-6, 6-7 loss during the singles competition in the No. 2 spot. Rivas aimed to get Valdosta State back on track, but came up shy, 5-7, 4-6 against No. 47 Dreer at No. 4. Davis Stewart got off to a slow start and it proved to be costly as he was defeated by opponent Fabian Pronnet 1-6, 5-7 in the No. 5 slot.
With the loss, the No. 5 Blazers finished their season with a stellar 16-6 overall record and clinched the No. 3 spot in Regional rankings. Meanwhile, No. 2 Barry improved to 23-1 on the year and will advance to the NCAA Championships Round of 16 in Altamonte Springs, Fla.