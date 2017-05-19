New at Valdosta Cinemas: “Alien: Covenant” and the Fourth “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”

1. “Alien: Covenant“ (R) Trailer

This “Alien” prequel takes place a decade after “Prometheus”. The colony ship Covenant responds to a distress signal coming from a planet where they find the unstable Prometheus android David and an army of Xenomorph aliens.

Michael Fassbender is back as David. He’s also playing the android aboard the Covenant, named Walter.

(Check out a prologue video that shows David and Shaw aboard the Engineer’s ship after “Prometheus”.)

James Franco has a wasted cameo as the captain of The Covenant, but he dies in hyper-sleep before the crew intercepts the distress signal. Katherine Waterston from “Fantastic Beasts” plays his widow.

Danny McBride, Billy Crudup, and Jussie Smollett from “Empire” are also in it.

2.

Amandla Stenberg leads a sheltered life because she’s got a severe immune deficiency, which means she’s basically allergic to EVERYTHING. But she decides to risk the outside world after a cute boy moves in next door. You know her as Rue in “The Hunger Games”. Anika Noni Rose plays her mom.

3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul“ (PG) Trailer

The fourth “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” movie is about a road trip to celebrate Meemaw’s 90th birthday, while the kids scheme to make a detour to a video game convention. This one has an entirely new cast, with Alicia Silverstone as the mom, Tom Everett Scott as the dad, and a kid named Jason Drucker is your new wimpy kid.