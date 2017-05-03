Morning News for 5-3-17

Four middle school students in Douglas have been arrested and the charges against them include the attempted distribution of marijuana and handgun [possession. One of the students was 14 years old. The teenagers had previously been accused of attempting marijuana distribution on school grounds.

Wesley Rathel the former sheriff of Miller County has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and to pay $800 in restitution; he pleaded guilty to the sale of stolen weapons. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that Rathel pawned two of the guns to a pawnshop in Donalsonville, Georgia, and sold the third to an unidentified person. Rathel resigned as Sheriff after charges were brought against him.

Governor Nathan Deal is still considering whether or not to sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia’s College campuses. Last year Governor Deal vetoed the similar legislation citing an issue he took with the allowance of guns in or on-campus daycares. Deal has until May 9 to sign the Campus Carry bill, as well as the others that remain on his desk from the legislative session.

At the request of a local business owner, Lowndes County Emergency Management Director, Ashley Tye, and Lowndes County Fire Marshal, Lloyd Green, met today with business owner James Dominey, to discuss fire and safety plans for JUMP’N JACKS 4 KIDZ, on Coleman Road North. Out of a general concern for the safety of patrons, the Dominey family recently reached out to Lowndes County for recommendations related to severe weather and fire. Lowndes County Fire Rescue routinely provides recommendations related to fire safety and evacuation plans to residents and businesses in unincorporated Lowndes County. Citizens may schedule an evaluation by calling Lowndes County Fire Rescue at 229-671-2730.

Jacob Rowsey’s idea of pulling a holdup with a fake gun did not net him any cash but it instead landed him in the Tifton Jail. When the store clerk refused to give him the cash receipts Rowsey stole meat in the weekend convenience store robbery. He left and went to another store and stole more meat. he was captured outside and now faces multiple charges.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has signed the state’s new $49 million dollar budget. It includes a pay increase for Georgia teachers, a 19% pay increase state employees working in the child welfare sector, and as promised by the governor state law enforcement officers will receive a 20% pay increase.

An Atlanta police officer went above and beyond the call of duty when he responded to a shoplifting call and found a 12 year old girl with a stolen pair of shoes. As he investigated he discovered that the girl had taken the shoes for her five year old sister but had no money. When the officer went to the girl’s home he found that the shoplifter age 12 was the oldest of four children; the youngest a newborn. Their living conditions were not good and there were not enough beds for the children and the only furniture was a sofa. The mother was not employed she said because she could not afford day care for her children. The officer called family and children’s Services for assistance and purchased food for the family.