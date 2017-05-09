Morning News Briefs for 5-9-17

Albany high school teacher Manxavier Greene says that the cocaine found in her vehicle was planted there by a disgruntled ex-boyfriend. An anonymous caller alerted the authorities to the drugs in her car but Green was adamant in reporting that she knew that the caller was her former companion who had threatened to ruin her career. After the search that produced two small bags of cocaine Green was arrested but later released on her own recognizance.

Officials at Gander Mountain have released a list of stores that will remain open after a review of the company’s assets and a successful bankruptcy bid that is still in process. Camping World officials at the parent company of Gander Mountain will continue to operate 70 stores as new lease terms for facilities are worked out. Among the operations to remain open is the Valdosta gander Mountain store.

A weekend armed robbery in Sylvester resulted in one person suffering injury and a person of interest taken to jail. According to Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Washington the injury suffered was not life threatening; no names have been released so far as that investigation is ongoing.

Attendees at the quarterly meeting of the Community Council of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce discussed the vision for the future of the community, continued support for Moody Air Force Base and the small business incubator. The group of 50 included members of the business sector along with others from government and education.

Valdosta police continue to investigate a Sunday afternoon shooting incident that took place at a home in the 900 block of McAfina Trail. A 26-year-old woman told officers “two unknown individuals knocked on the door of her residence then fired shots into her residence. No one was injured, and an investigation into the incident is on-going.

A mandatory evacuation has broadened to include multiple South Georgia areas as a wildfire approaches communities on the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp. The fire has covered about 133,744 acres in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. That’s up from more than 118,000 acres burned when the initial mandatory evacuation was issued Saturday. A temporary shelter was opened in Folkston and some evacuees have since been moved to Kingsland in Camden County. No injuries have been reported.

Dave Williams writing for the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that Georgia’s rural hospital tax credit will be expanded under legislation signed by Gov. Nathan Deal. The bill will raise the tax credit from 70 percent of the amount donors contribute to rural hospitals to 90 percent. Lawmakers discovered after creating the tax credit last year that 70 percent wasn’t attracting enough corporate contributors. Lawmakers are hoping that the expansion of the program will encourage greater corporate participation and allow it to become a meaningful source of funding that enables hospitals to better serve their patients and their communities.

CBS 46 TV has filed this report…Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session. SB201 will only cover immediate family members, but proponents are claiming a major victory for Georgia workers who have family members facing chronic disease. Five of employees’ sick days per year will be allotted for that purpose. Supporters of the legislation say that Georgia is leading the way among southeastern states by being the first to sign this type of bill into law.

The mourning continues for a Colquitt County woman who managed nursing programs for prison and jail inmates who was killed in a weekend ATV accident. Amber Norman, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 200 block of George Flowers Road according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock. The Polaris was the only vehicle involved, Brock said, and was overturned when he arrived at the scene. No autopsy was scheduled.

Georgia’s public college and university presidents along with their police chiefs were strongly opposed to letting people carry concealed handguns on college campuses. Now that Gov. Nathan Deal has signed the campus-carry law, it falls on them to figure out how to implement it before the next school year begins. If people with permits violate the law’s exclusions by carrying a concealed handgun into a professor’s office or an on-campus child care center, they will be committing a misdemeanor punishable by a $25 fine but no jail time.

Community middle school and high school students interested in exploring citizenship through politics are invited to participate in Political Science Summer Camp 2017 at Valdosta State University June 6-7. Presented by Department of Political Science faculty and students at VSU, Political Science Summer Camp 2017 is an opportunity for preteens and teens to enhance their knowledge of American and international politics, policy, and diplomacy through interactive simulations and guest speakers. Day one will focus on American politics — national, state, and local. Day two will focus on international politics. Activities will be held in the University Center Cypress Room, with drop-off from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and pick-up from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information call (229) 333-5775.