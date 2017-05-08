Morning News Briefs for 5-8-17

Tom Murphy writing for the Associated Press reports that the 8 billion dollars set aside in the revamping of the Affordable Care Act to help states over the next five years to cover persons who may face higher premiums for insurance due to lapses may still not be enough to prevent insurance companies from dropping or rejecting clients with pre-existing conditions. Even with the 100 billion dollars set aside covering a decade to help citizens with affordable coverage and provide market stability there is still no guarantee that persons with a pre-existing condition will find affordable health care coverage.

The details are still coming in on the fatality in Colquitt County involving a female who died in an ATV crash. According to the report two other persons were injured; they were treated and released. Further details as this story is updated.

The January storms that hit the Hamilton Relay Call Center left the business in in shambles. However, with the re-construction and expansion of the facility 80 new jobs need to be filled at the Albany installation. Though the building was a total loss no injuries were reported. The company offers services in communication for persons who are deaf or with speech and hearing disabilities. Persons interested in going to work for Hamilton Relay can apply on line or call the Human Resources department.

Treat your mom like a queen this Mother’s Day by taking her to VLPRA’s Fourth Annual Mother-Son Ball at the Mildred Hunter Community Center (MHCC). The dance is Friday, May 12th, 2017 at 509 South Fry Street from 7:00PM to 9:00 PM. The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 10th. There will be light refreshments available and a photographer on staff to capture your special moment at the prom-style event. Mothers and sons of all ages are welcome; you are never too young or too old to dance with your mother. Space is extremely limited and tickets are only $15.00 per couple. Participants can purchase add-on tickets for additional family members at $7.00 per person. Tickets are available online at www.vlpra.com, at the Forrest Street Administration Building, or at the Mildred Hunter Community Center. For more information, contact the Mildred Hunter Community Center at 229-259-5407.