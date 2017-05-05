Morning News Briefs for 5-5-17

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has signed into a law legislation that now allows individuals with permits to carry concealed handguns to do so on public college campuses. Deal vetoed a similar bill last year, but said exemptions added to this latest version won him over. During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress expressed his opposition to the law, saying it was, quote, “a stupid law” that “made no sense.” Gov. Deal will be in Valdosta Saturday to deliver the commencement speech at Valdosta State University’s Spring Graduation.

After nearly a month of near dry conditions, rain finally arrived in South Georgia on Thursday. The Valdosta area received more than an inch of rain. Portions of Lowndes County near the border with Echols County received more than two and a half inches. Drier weather is expected until at least the middle of next week.

More than 4,000 acres have burned in the Okefenokee Swamp in the last 24 hours, and as of Thursday, only 8 percent of the wildfire that has consumed more than 100,000 acres has been contained. Yesterday’s showers provided little relief. 500 people continue to fight the fire that was caused by lightning last month.

Hundreds are expected to participate in tonight’s Relay for Life event at Lowndes High School. The opening ceremony begins at 7 p.m. The event raises funds for the American Cancer Society and provides an opportunity for cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and community members to unite in an effort to free the world of cancer.

The South Georgia Classic Car Club Super Cruise-In returns to Valdosta on Saturday. The 11th annual event lasts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Five Points Shopping Center on North Ashley Street. Admission is free.

Country rapper Colt Ford will be signing CDs at the Walmart on Norman Drive this afternoon from 2 to 4. The signing coincides with his new album,” Love Hope Faith,” which was released today and features 13 new songs, including collaborations with Brad Paisley and Toby Keith.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a public safety alert regarding illegal synthetic opiods. In the last four months, 17 deaths have been caused by the drugs, which are used in the same manner as heroin.

South Georgia Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Program is the first in Georgia to offer patients Kickstart, an easy-to-use neurorehabilitation device designed to accelerate walking recovery and functional improvements following a stroke, spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions. Currently, Kickstart is only available at 25 hospitals in America.