Morning News Briefs for 5-4-17

This year’s spring game will be one to remember as the Valdosta Wildcats will play the Lowndes Vikings. The game is set for Friday, May 12 at 8:00 pm in Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. All tickets are $5 each and no reserved seats will be sold. There will be a pass gate for all GHSA and GISA pass holders. The Valdosta ticket office is located at 1204 Williams Street and will be open Wednesday, May 10 from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 11 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm and Friday, May 12 from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm. For more information call 671-6065 or visit the wildcats’ website.

The driver of a Brooks County school bus transporting students on his morning route veered off of the roadway-striking a culvert, but he managed to get the bus back onto the roadway only to end up in a resident’s front yard. According to the Georgia State Patrol instead of driver Brian Elliott phoning for emergency personnel, he continued on his route picking up other students for North Brooks Elementary School. Post 31 Commander W. T. Tabb reports that there were 21 injuries but none were considered major. Brian Elliott has been charged with a felony-cruelty second degree cruelty to children and other infractions.

Ryan Duke, a former student of deceased educator and murder victim Tara Grinstead is scheduled to enter a court plea to the charge of killing her 11 years ago. The 33 year old Duke will appear at the courthouse in Irwin County before judge Melody Cross. The accused Duke has already been indicted by a grand jury and court records state that he is charged with breaking into Grinstead’s Ocilla residence-killing her and disposing of her remains.

Officials in Albany say that the areas $8 million medical student complex is almost ready to open. The Flaggstone complex should be ready for apartment renters in June. Community donations covered almost half of the cost of the project that officials hope will bring more physicians to South Georgia. The public will be able to view the affordable housing complex at the ribbon cutting scheduled for May 23rd at 10 am.

Multiple changes are planned for the 2018-2019 academic school year at Albany State University. Administrators have already announced the elimination of 24 faculty positions reportedly due to falling revenues which is tied to a drop in enrollment. A new recruitment plan to attract students to Albany State is now in development.

Georgia Commissioner of Labor mark Butler is touting the new jobs created in the state and the increased growth taking place in the construction sector. Butler also cites the growth in other sectors of the economy that create job opportunities; transportation and manufacturing-professional services and business.

Auburn Stripling and Victoria Hawkins have been arrested in Colquitt County and they face a host of felony charges stemming from a crime spree that involved breaking into homes and attempted thefts. Stripling was trying to sell jewelry that may have come from one of their burglaries when she was reported to law enforcement by the business person who had previously purchased items from the suspect. One of the victims of Stripling and Hawkins was actually an acquaintance.

This story from Laura Corley of the Macon Telegraph…Bibb County sheriff’s deputies stopped a Macon teen’s apparent suicide attempt that was broadcast on Facebook Live, prompting several to call 911. Numerous live-streaming suicide attempts have occurred since Facebook Live launched last year, but this was the first case here in Bibb County, Sheriff David Davis said. About 30 minutes after the calls, three patrol cars and an ambulance showed up at the teenagers’ home. Facebook had also called 911 to alert Macon authorities. Emergency personnel reported that the teen still had a pulse as medics carried her to transport. At last report a hospital reported that the female was stable.