Morning News Briefs for 5-25-17

National Public Works Week continues through Friday with an Adopt-a-Street informational event on Thursday, May 25 and the Touch-a-Truck youth event on Friday, May 26. For more information about National Public Works Week in Valdosta, contact the Public Works Department at 229-259-3597.

The Sanitation Division will collect residential garbage only on Monday, May 29. Citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Mondays should place their recyclables and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 for both Monday and Tuesday pickups. The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes—over 7,000 customers—on Tuesday. Call 229-259-3590 for more information.

Bring your pet’s food inside, beware of contact with stray animals and parents keep a close watch on children playing outside; these are just a few of the warnings issued in the wake of a Lake Park man and his dog getting bitten by a fox. Lowndes County officials report that the man and his dog were treated for rabies.

A plan that has been in the works for 10 years has been given the approval of governmental leaders in Grady County. The proposed aquatic center will feature an eight lane swimming pool and other amenities and the million dollar facility is supported by SPLOST funding.

A drive-by shooting incident that could be drug related is under investigation by law enforcement officials in Thomasville. Officers say that multiple rounds were fired at a home on Hadley Street where several people including children were inside; no injuries were reported.