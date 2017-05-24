Morning News Briefs for 5-24-17

Nearly nine million dollars in funding requests have been handed in to Lowndes County Commissioners, however, many of those requests were turned down. Officials say that the budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be lean. Only one of the eleven new departmental positions will be filled and there are no position upgrades included in the county funding plan.

Congratulations go out to Board members and administrators at Georgia Christian School. Ground has been broken for the construction of a new building to house the Joe Virgil Dasher Middle School.

Participants in the Great Promise Program at Valdosta High School were recently recognized. The graduating seniors took part in the initiative that works to keep students considered to be at risk in school as reported earlier 17 of the 26 Great Promise Program students are employed by the City of Valdosta.

The capital campaign at Valdosta State University has already taken in over $50 million dollars supported by a large donation from the J. Donald Lee and Laurell Lee Family Foundation. Their gift will benefit the Valdostsa State University Center for Enterprise named in honor of the late businessman J. Donald Lee; a VSU graduate.