Morning News Briefs for 5-23-17

An eye witness who was to testify against two associates of the Street Gang the Westside Rattlers in Albany has refused to give their testimony. Desmond Warren and Farrell Hicks are charged with 26 counts including gang terrorism, aggravated assault and murder. According to the report the two men are said to have shot up the homes of rival gang members the Southside Bloods in drive-by shootings. They could be sentenced to life in prison. The witness is already in custody and may testify today.

Police shooter Steven Beck could have been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for the ambush attack on Valdosta Police officer Randall Hancock last July. Beck reportedly made the 911 call regarding a vehicle break-in and when Hancock arrived to investigate Beck opened fire; later stating that he wanted to die in what is called suicide by police shooting. Even though the incident was recorded on 19 body cameras the sentencing came as a shock to many in the community including Police Chief Brian Childress. He will only serve 10 years in prison.

Organizations in Tifton and Tift County have until Thursday at 1:30 pm to become a part of a special intake forum on applying to the Tifton United way for community impact grants. The areas of impact include Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin and Cook counties. The session takes place Thursday- May 25th at Southern Regional Technical 52 Tech Drive in Tifton.

The development of an educated work force, access to health care and more progress in for the communities in rural areas of the state were top priorities at a meeting of the Georgia House of representatives Rural Development Council. According to the report there are almost 100 counties in the state where more deaths than births are occurring, resulting in dwindling populations. The council is comprised of 15 members who are holding community forums and speaking to leaders and other stakeholders to develop plans for greater economic progress in the rural communities of Georgia.

Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash has issued a report on the death of a woman in Lowndes County who fell to her death while performing maintenance operations on a billboard in the area of Interstate 75 and Loch Laurel Road. The May 18th incident took the life of 28 year old Amber Hale.

A warning has been issued by local Health officials and those with Animal Services…They are are urging citizens to use caution when dealing with wildlife and stray animals, after a South Georgia family was attacked by a fox with rabies last week in Lake Park. Lowndes County animal service employees said the fox’s test came back positive for Rabies.

The Administrators and Board members of the Scintilla Charter Academy want public input on the proposed 2017-2018 budget. The officials must conduct two meetings to discuss its proposed budget before approval. The meetings will take place 6 p.m. today and again on Tuesday, June 13 at the Scintilla media center. On the agenda will be a vote on whether to seek financing for adding onto the school building and an amendment to the 2017-2018 school calendar. In the past the academy calendar did not include Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday.