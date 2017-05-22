Morning News Briefs for 5-22-17

Residents of Lanier County have a new health care facility thanks to the efforts of Jeffery and Kristen Ley. The operation is located in the property that formerly served the Bethel Baptist Church on Highway 37. The Faith Hope and Love Wellness center provides non-emergency services to patients 13 years of age and older. Working with nurse practioner Kristen Ley is consulting physician Dr. Tiffany Delice. Jeffery Ley serves as the centers’ CEO. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9 am to 5 pm and they walk-ins are accepted. For more information call 229-232-8052.

Officials at the Georgia Department of Transportation announced that bids will be accepted June 16th as plans are in the works for the reconstruction of Exit 22 on Interstate 75 at North Valdosta Road and at Exit 29 in Hahira. The work will include the widening of the roadways to four lanes and shoulder paving. During the re-construction process both bridges will be closed with no detours.

The deadline for entries to be accepted in the Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest is fast approaching. Entries must be received by May 31st. The contest features a collection of photographs taken by local residents to be judged by selection at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. For contest rules participants can go to the city of Valdosta’s’ website or call the arts center at 229-247-2787 or the Valdosta Public Information office at 229-259-3548.

Persons interested in preserving food products can take advantage of the facility housed in the former Colquitt County High School on Lane Street. The canning plant opens at 8 am and closes at noon May 22nd, 24th, 29th and 31st. The processing goes full time on June 5th with hours of operation from 8 am until 2 pm through July 12th, June 24th, July 1st and July 8th. Persons with large orders must make an appointment by calling 890-6141-or873-1049.

The 8th Annual Lil ‘Cats Football Camp will take place at the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium May 23rd and 24th. The camp is offered to youth from age 6 to 12 and the camp begins at 9 am continuing until noon each day. Coaches and players from the Valdosta High School Wildcat football team will provide instruction in team positions, giving each participant the experience of both offensive and defensive play. The camp costs $20, and lunch is provided each day. Pre-registration is available at www.gocats.org and they must be delivered to the Athletic department at Valdosta High. Registration will also be available the day of the camp and will begin at 8 a.m. parents and guardians can contact camp officials at 229-333-8585.

The City of Valdosta will observe National Public Works Week, on May 22-26, with a variety of activities that will highlight the services provided by the staff of the city’s Public Works Department. The national observance, sponsored by the American Public Works Association (APWA), was instituted in 1960. This year’s theme is “Public Works Connects Us,” which showcases the ways public works provides, maintains, and improves the structures and services that assure a higher quality of life for our communities and allows our communities to grow and prosper.