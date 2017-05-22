Moody Airmen compete for spot in air assault unit

CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – Over two dozen Moody Airmen are at a training camp in North Florida this week vying for a spot at a competitive school. If they pass the four-day assessment, they will be qualified for special air assault training.

Strength, perseverance, and grit are the only things getting 27 Moody Airmen to the other side of an obstacle course in Camp Blanding, Fla.

“It’s very mentally draining. It made me want to quit several times,” says one airman.

They chant “air assault” as they run the course. It’s the school they’re all competing to get into, a school that offers extra specialized training.

“I like a little challenge in my life. I don’t like staying stagnant,” says one airman.

They have to pass a four-day assessment in order to be selected. On day three, the airmen are challenged to nine obstacles, such as the “the confidence climb” and “the weaver”.

As they push through the heat and fatigue, each airmen is there for their own reason.

“We don’t have many females that are air assault in our squadron and I just want to be a part of that,” says Kristen Witherspoon.

Adrian De Dios says, “I like going out with these guys, sweating, showing them I can still do it.”

Only half of the group passed the course, and the ones who didn’t make it this year are already planning their return.

“I came this far might as well not give up, but whenever I fell I was mad,” says Witherspoon.

De Dios says, “I want to sit down and change out of this dirty uniform, get the sand out of my face. It feels really good.”

The final day of the assessment includes a 12-mile ruck.

The assessment is designed to ensure the airmen will pass the school. Moody says they have a 99 percent pass rate.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)