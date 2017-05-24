Memorial Weekend at Wild Adventures Features Lynryd Skynyrd on Saturday, Free Admission for Military on Sunday and Monday

VALDOSTA – With the park now open daily, Wild Adventures Theme Park has lined up a family-friendly, classic rock Memorial Day weekend featuring Lynryd Skynyrd in concert on Saturday and free admission for military service members Sunday and Monday.

The fun ramps up on Saturday when Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynryd Skynyrd take their southern rock to the All-Star Amphitheater. The band rose to fame in the 70’s and secured a place in history with their songs, “Free Bird” and the beloved classic American rock anthem, “Sweet Home Alabama.” Reserved seats open at 7 PM and the show begins at 8 PM.

Wild Adventures is celebrating Memorial Day and saying thanks to our service men and women with free park admission on Sunday and Monday. All active or retired military, disabled veterans and reservists are invited to visit the park May 29 and 30 and receive free admission with a valid military ID. Family and friends of military members receive $10 off one-day admission or $5 off two-day admission at the park.

Wild Adventures, including Splash Island Water Park, is now open seven days a week for summer fun. For more information on what’s happening at Wild Adventures and Splash Island this summer and a full concert lineup, visit WildAdventures.com or call 229-219-7080.