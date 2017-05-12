Mediacom Awards $1,000 Scholarship to Two Lowndes High School Grads

VALDOSTA – Mediacom Communications presented Joely Peterman and Sara Jensen, 2017 graduates of Lowndes High School, with a $1,000 scholarship as part of the company’s World Class Scholarship Program. The award recognizes the Valdosta and Hahira resident for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments.

Mediacom annually gives $1,000 scholarships to 55 graduating seniors to provide support for the students’ post-secondary education. Mediacom’s local operations director, Darryl Chaney, presented the scholarships to Ms. Peterman and Ms. Jensen during the high school’s recognition program held last night.

“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Joely Peterman and Sara Jensen,” Chaney said. “I’m proud that my company supports talented local students with scholarship support, and we congratulate both students on their accomplishments.”

This year marks the 16th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company. On average, approximately 1,200 students apply for the scholarships each year. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.

Mediacom plans to continue funding its World Class Scholarships in all areas where it provides digital cable and broadband services. High school administrators will be notified in the fall of 2017 when scholarship applications become available online for students in the Class of 2018.

