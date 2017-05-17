Man struck by school bus

VALDOSTA – A Lowndes County school bus reportedly struck a man with a bicycle in front of the entrance to Lowndes High School on Norman Drive Wednesday afternoon, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

The victim, a man in his forties, sustained a leg injury and was flown by helicopter for medical treatment. At last report, he was listed in stable condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Statement from Lowndes County Schools: A Lowndes County school bus was involved in an accident on Norman Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. The bus was attempting to turn right out of Lowndes High School onto Norman Drive and struck a bicyclist. Eight students were on the bus; none required medical attention. Those eight students were transferred to another bus and taken home. The bicyclist was airlifted to Tallahassee and is in stable condition.

Damage to the bus was minimal.

Valdosta police are continuing to investigate the incident, and ValdostaToday will continue to report new information as it becomes available.