Lt. Governor Casey Cagle running for governor, visits Thomasville

THOMASVILLE – Lt. Governor Casey Cagle dropped by the Thomasville airport Tuesday afternoon.

He met with local leaders to discuss ways to bring broadband to more rural areas in Georgia.

Just a few week ago, Cagle announced his run for governor.

He says, if elected, he plans to add 500,000 more jobs, implement a new 10-year transportation plan, and tackle the state’s high school dropout rate.

“I think the governor is the leader and the CEO of the state,” says Cagle. “He has to not only cast a vision, but also get everybody marching in the same direction to accomplish these very lofty goals.”

For now, Cagle is up against two other republican candidates.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp and State Senator Hunter Hill are running in the race.

State House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is also running as the only democratic candidate at this time.

