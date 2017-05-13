Lowndes Squeezes With A Win Over Valdosta

The Lowndes High Vikings defeated the Valdosta High Wildcats 10-3 in the first ever meeting in the spring game.

After a rested off season, both teams came ready to hit tonight. After back and forth possessions, the Vikings finally got things rolling on offense. The Vikings scored first with a booming field goal by Colton Broome.

Valdosta couldn’t get things going on offense. The Vikings were stout on defense all game. The Cats got close to scoring after two turnovers by Lowndes’ quarterback Michael Barrett.

Barrett had one passing touchdown to Marcus Gary to extend the lead 10-3.

The starting varsity played only the first half. Second string played in the third quarter and the rest of the two teams played in the fourth quarter.

