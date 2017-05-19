Lowndes High School FFA Chapter was recognized at the Area 6 FFA Awards Banquet

VALDOSTA – On May 11th, Lowndes High School FFA Chapter traveled to the Area 6 Awards Banquet. The banquet was held at Ware County High School and over 475 FFA members, FFA advisors, School Administrators, FFA Supporters, and parents were in attendance. Students that attended the banquet from the Lowndes High School Chapter included: Clay Parker, Courtney Cameron, Trevor Ross, Zach Gay, Dawson Peek, Levi Herring, Paige Jones, Gabriella Daugherty, Elizabeth Fisher, Morgan Sysskind, Avery Fletcher, Cedric Montgomery, and Emily Stone.

The students were awarded many area level awards which included: Area agriscience winners included: Morgan Sysskind, Avery Fletcher, Gabby Daugherty, Dawson Peek, Zach Gay, Cedric Montgomery, Shaw Wacter, Levi Herring, Elizabeth Fisher, Tyler Freeman. Other awards included: Morgan Sysskind – area award for FFA secretary’s book, Courtney Cameron – Senior Prepared Public Speaking, Area Stars – Trevor Ross and Courtney Cameron.

Three schools also received the “Blue Sign” or Outstanding Chapter Award in which they received a sign to be displayed at each of their schools. The Outstanding Chapter Awards are given annually to the High School and Middle School Chapters who excel in FFA Activities. These chapters represent ones that go beyond the call of duty and represent well-rounded programs. Outstanding Chapters are determined by points accumulated for participation and level of success in all areas of the FFA program during the current year. This year’s recipients were Brantley County Middle School, Wayne County High School, and Lowndes County High School.

The Georgia Forestry Commission Stella District was awarded the Blue and Gold Award. This award is given to a person or group that continuously supports the South Region Agriculture Education Program and the programs of Area 6. This group has not only worked within the counties to support the forest industry needs but has invested countless hours in FFA members of the South Region by hosting, grading and helping with Forestry Field Day Events throughout the year. The number of hours this group has put into the program is countless.

The Georgia FFA Organization is a youth organization of more than 41,500 student members focused on preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Georgia Department of Education provides support, leadership and helps set direction for the FFA as a service to the local agricultural education programs.

Release from Lowndes County Schools