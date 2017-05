LOWNDES C0. – Lowndes High School Class of 2017 Graduation will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. at Martin Stadium.

If you are unable to attend, the ceremony will be live streamed. Live streaming may be accessed on LHS’ homepage or by clicking on the link below.

http://esenetworks.com/live-event.aspx?id=4591&live-event-id=52110