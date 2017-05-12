Lowndes County Schools recognizes retirees

LOWNDES Co. – Prior to the May school board meeting, Superintendent Wes Taylor and the Lowndes Board of Education honored the 2017 retirees in a reception hosted by the Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation (LEIF).

The forty retirees represent a total of 1,025 years of service to Lowndes County Schools. Each retiree was presented a personally engraved crystal apple.

From Clyattville Elementary School: Robin Cobb, Teacher, 30 years; Katherine Moore, Teacher, 31 years; Debra Pollock, Paraprofessional, 31 years; Peggy Wisenbaker, Paraprofessional, 47 years.

From Dewar Elementary School: Naomi Markins, School Nutrition Assistant, 11 years.

From Hahira Elementary School: Penny Lewis, Teacher, 22 years; Betty Robinson, Paraprofessional, 23 years.

From Lake Park Elementary School, Bridgett Corbett, Teacher, 17 years; Brenda Humphrey, Media Specialist, 19 years; Annie Wilkerson, Custodian, 22 years; Teresa Williams, Teacher, 28 years.

From Moulton-Branch Elementary School: Carla Lunceford, Secretary, 11 years.

From Pine Grove Elementary School: Janet Blalock, Teacher, 24 years; Valeria Christie, Teacher, 30 years; Vonda Hardnett, Teacher, 27 years; Delia McCray, Paraprofessional, 29 years; Charles Miley, Custodian, 11 years; Linda Riggle, Paraprofessional, 22 years; Laura Swindle, Teacher 31 years.

From Westside Elementary School: Georgi Banks, Teacher, 30 years; William Batchelor, Teacher, 24 years; Shirley Bradley, School Nutrition Assistant, 27 years; Annie McCormick, School Nutrition Assistant, 38 years.

From Hahira Middle School: Patricia Burk, Teacher, 25 years; Russell Redshaw, Teacher, 15 years.

From Lowndes Middle School: Teresa Aviles, Teacher, 24 years; Sharon Dickert, Teacher, 30 years.

From Lowndes High School: Anne Bowen, Teacher, 24 years; Josie Brooks, Assistant Principal, 36 years; Beth Northcutt, Teacher, 20 years; Linda Phelps, Teacher, 23 years; Jackie Rentz, Teacher, 17 years; Clay Smith, Teacher, 37 years; Kathy Wenck, Teacher, 8 years; Phyllis Williams, Teacher, 19 years.

From Transportation: Patricia Evans, Bus Driver, 38 years; Jenny Jenkins, Bus Driver, 16 years; Terrie Norris, Bus Driver, 37 years.

From Central Office: Sharon Flythe, Director of Nutrition, 37 years; Owen Prince, Director of Information Technology, 34 years.