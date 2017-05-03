Low rainfall totals across the region in April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – April showers bring May flowers, eh?

Not in 2017.

Unusually dry conditions persist across much of Florida and Georgia. Orlando had its second driest April on record going back to 1892, according to the National Weather Service. And we have our own dry spots locally.

Apalachicola received only a half an inch of rain in April. That’s the twelfth driest since 1931, according to Danny Brouillette of the Florida Climate Center. The driest was in 1942 when the city only received 0.09 inches of rain. Years that similar April rainfall totals to this year, Brouillette told us, was 1963, 1968, and 1972.

Valdosta was almost an inch below normal for the month, only picking up just shy of 2 inches. Tallahassee surprisingly had a surplus in April, but only near a tenth of an inch.

But April is climatologically a dry month, according to Brouillette. In the panhandle we usually have two rainy seasons. The first is in the winter when we see more large-scale weather systems.

But in April, things turn drier as the jet stream slides farther north and the fronts don’t pack as big a punch. In late May though, the rain normally comes back in the form of those warm weather, sea-breeze initiated thunderstorms.

With the exception of the cold front that will bring good rain chances on Thursday, our best hope for rainfall totals getting close to normal will be the summer storms.

