Local fire departments send mutual aid to West Mims fire

LOWNDES Co. – Thursday afternoon, Lowndes County EMA Director/Interim Fire Chief, Ashley Tye, traveled to St. George to check on local firefighters and to speak with command staff regarding the need for donations.

Currently, firefighters and apparatus from Lowndes County Fire Rescue, the City of Remerton, and the City of Hahira, have joined the ongoing effort to contain the West Mims fire. As of Thursday, the fire has burned over 144,000 acres and is 12% contained. Local firefighters are part of the 711 personnel assigned to the incident.

According to the logistics personnel Chief Tye spoke with on Thursday, the only donations needed at this time are “cool wraps” a bandana type material that remains cool after being wet. Logistics personnel also reported that thanks to early donations from so many generous communities the effort is running out of space to store consumables like water, sports drinks, snacks, toiletry items, etc. It is important that only those items requested be collected and delivered during an emergency. Items that are not needed can become another issue that has to be dealt with related to the event. This being the case, Lowndes County will be collecting the requested “cool wraps”, which can be found at many local retailers. Donations may be taken to the utilities payment window, on the first floor of the Lowndes County Judicial/Administrative Complex, 237 North Ashley Street, Valdosta. Due to ongoing evacuations, local firefighters will deliver the wraps as shifts change. Chief Tye will remain in contact with West Mims logistics and if the need for donations changes, local citizens will be notified.

Lowndes County asks that everyone keep those in the path of the fire to include fire personnel in mind, the need for rain is great.

Photos by Paige Dukes