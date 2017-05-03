Local business focused on safety

LOWNDES Co. – At the request of a local business owner, Lowndes County Emergency Management Director, Ashley Tye, and Lowndes County Fire Marshal, Lloyd Green, met with business owner James Dominey, to discuss fire and safety plans for JUMP’N JACKS 4 KIDZ, located at 3671 Coleman Road North.

Out of a general concern for the safety of patrons, the Dominey family recently reached out to Lowndes County for recommendations related to severe weather and fire.

“Our intent is to provide a festive location at which families and their friends can safely enjoy time together. Taking time to plan for unforeseen emergencies and severe weather is an important step in that direction,” stated Mr. Dominey.



JUMP N JACKS 4 KIDZ Employee Alex Metcalf speaks with Lowndes County EMA Director Ashley Tye.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue routinely provides recommendations related to fire safety and evacuation plans to residents and businesses in unincorporated Lowndes County. Lowndes County Emergency Management is also available to discuss severe weather or other risk assessment needs.

Citizens may schedule an evaluation by calling Lowndes County Fire Rescue at 229-671-2730. For more information, please contact Lowndes County Clerk/PIO, Paige Dukes, 229-671-2400 or pdukes@lowndescounty.com.

Release from Lowndes County