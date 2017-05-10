Limited entries available for upcoming Georgia Amateur Golf events

VALDOSTA – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has limited entries available for the following upcoming events.

Hoot- Amateur Tour June 10, 2017 Blueberry Plantation Alma, Georgia. Open to male amateur golfers 21 years old or older. Format is 18 holes individual net stroke play flighted by age. Men 21-49 Mid Senior Men 50-59 Seniors 60-69 Super Seniors 70-up and a open gross flight. Entry-Fee is $40.00 plus golf and cart fees. Optional events include a players pot $10.00 skins game $5.00 closest to pin contest $5.00, 50/50 drawing $5.00 per ticket or 5 for $20.00

USAGP Amateur Open June 24-25 2017 . Georgia Veterans Memorial GC at Lake Blackshear Resort Cordele, Georgia. Format is 36 holes individual net stroke play flighted by age. Men 21-49 Mid Senior Men 50-59 Seniors 60-69 Super Seniors 70-up. Entry-Fee is $100.00 and includes golf , cart, range balls, welcome gift, awards, random drawing and Saturday cocktail hour. Optional events include a players pot $10.00 skins game $5.00 closest to pin contest $5.00, 50/50 drawing $5.00 per ticket or 5 for $20.00

