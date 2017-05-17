Lake Park woman dies in early morning wreck

LAKE PARK – At Approximately 3:15 a.m., the Lowndes County Coroners Office, was notified of a single vehicle traffic accident with a fatality in the city limits of Lake Park.

Once on scene, a single fatality was confirmed and identified as Kayla Lewis of Lake Park. A second occupant in the vehicle was taken to South Georgia Medical center by ambulance.

The circumstances of this accident are being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol and Lake Park Police department. The Lowndes County Sheriffs Office and Lake Park Fire also responded.

This is an ongoing investigation, further details can not be released at this time.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends touched by this tragic event,” said Coroner Austin Fiveash. “May God meet each of your needs.”